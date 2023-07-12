Let’s de-emphasise courses whose products service other nations – Anchor Varsity VC

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor, Anchor University, Ayobo, Lagos, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, has said courses whose products mainly service other nations by way of migrating to those nations are not what Nigeria needs now, but those that would aid the rapid development of the country.

This is just as he called on the government to focus attention on education by providing more funds to the sector, and also focusing on areas such as agriculture, education courses among others.

He stated this yesterday during the matriculation of over 500 newly-admitted students into the university.

He said: “The new administration should focus on education, no nation can grow beyond its educational prowess. We should shift focus from courses that would make our country feed other countries. For instance, here in Nigeria, there is emphasis on Nursing and courses that can make people travel out of the country. Why is emphasis not on agriculture and education? Nobody wants to be teachers anymore. President Bola Tinubu should increase the percentage of resources alloted to education at all levels.He should also not forget private institutions.”

Bandele, who noted that capacity development and entrepreneurial education were imperative, said the university had concluded plans to make entrepreneurial education compulsory for all students as from next session.

“A student will not be able to graduate if he or she does not pass every entrepreneurship course that will span every level and whatever may be the unit attached,” he said.

Bandele noted that the matriculation was unique because the institution was matriculating its highest number so far and it was the first he would preside over as the VC.

He opined that despite the young age of the university, it has started marking waves nationally and globally.

The VC stated that a 400 level student at the institution, Jesuloluwa Jesuloluwa, did well at the last qualifying examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, adding that the quality of lecturers in the school would continue to reflect on the students.

He urged the freshmen to adhere to school’s rules and regulations, adding that there was zero tolerance for indecent dressing among staff and students.

To prevent the infiltration of campus by immoral students, Bandele said the management would start to conduct personal interview of prospective students apart from the post-UTME exam.