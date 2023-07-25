Just in: Emefiele pleads not guilty

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on Tuesday, pleaded not guilty before a Federal High Court Lagos, to a charge of illegal possession of firearms brought against him by the Ministry of Justice.

Vanguard earlier reported Emefiele arrived at the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos for his alleged gun possession trial.

The embattled apex bank’s chief arrived before lawyers arrived to stand trial on a two-count charge of possessing a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a licence.

