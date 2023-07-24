‘Jaye Lo’: Reactions as Davido deletes controversial video

By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigeria music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has deleted a controversial video following criticism and backlash from the Muslim faithful.

Recall that Davido, who is also the label boss of Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), had posted a new music video, “Jaye Lo”, from his signee Olamilekan Taiwo, aka Logos Olori, on Friday, July, 21, 2023.

A scene from the 45-second clip posted depicted some men in front of a mosque dancing.

But, the scene has been tagged offensive by some Muslim community in the country.

A check by Vanguard on Davido’s social media pages revealed that he has now deleted the video, as only a link to the song could be found on his page.

Meanwhile, Some Twitter users have reacted to the latest development.

A Twitter user @Arewa_VAi said, “We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to each & everyone that stand firm to protect our religion on the recent despicable video posted by @davido. This is a forceful reminder to Arewa that we can be stronger if we come together. Thank you Arewa Twitter.”

Another user, @Jibreelkhalil wrote, “Davido has finally succumbed to pressure and deleted the video. What is left of him is to tender an unreserved apology to muslims on a video and publish it on two national dailies with a promise that such a mistake won’t repeat itself again. Else, the dragging continues.”

Bashir Ahmed, @BashirAhmaad, in a tweet, commended the singer for deleting the video.

“It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video. Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else.

“Nigeria is a beautiful country. It is always amazing when we celebrate the beauty of living in unity and harmony while embracing our differences.

“Let’s strive to listen with empathy, understand with an open heart, and respect each other’s values and beliefs. By doing so, we create a safe space for everyone to express themselves authentically and foster an atmosphere of inclusion.

“Remember, it’s okay to disagree; it’s in these moments that we have the opportunity to learn and broaden our horizons. Let’s engage in meaningful conversations, share our stories, and find common ground, no matter how small it may seem. With love and respect, thank you!”