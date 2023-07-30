I have always been a hustler – Singer, Bonzlight

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising music artist, Fatimehin Abiodun known by the stage name Bonzlight has declared that music is a “No retreat, No Surrender” venture for him as he soldiers on in making it all alone without support from anyone.

Where many have quit, Bonzlight has laughed at whatever life has got to throw in his path. He is an independent artist with no care in the world but the unshakeable resolve to make it as a musician and it appears the recording and performing artist based in Dubai is making a fine job of it.

“I have been doing music myself. I have never been signed to any label. I have always been a hustler, I make my own money, and I have always been in the entertainment business.I am a complete businessman, show biz has always been for me.So I make money and use it to make one or two tracks. Life has always been hard, and I have always come up at the top.The struggle shaped me, and you can hear that struggle in my music. I am sure so many people face the same hardship and they can relate to it in my songs,” he narrated.

Bonlight describes his music as a blend of modern pop and Afrobeats sound. In fact he prides himself on being the creator of this hybrid genre of music. According to him, his special genre is what distinguishes him from other artists out there.