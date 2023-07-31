Hardship: I must get back to work – Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to Nigerians to be patient with his administration, noting that things would get better in due time.

Tinubu disclosed this on Monday during his live broadcast on NTA, monitored by Vanguard.

He consciously said he would get back to work, in order to make things easy for Nigerians.

“Now, I must get back to work in order to make this vision come true”.

Tinubu had in his broadcast said he knew Nigerians are suffering owing to the removal of fuel subsidy which he claimed had cost the country billions of Naira.

He noted that the country was going through tough patch and many people are being hurt by his plans.

His words: “Our economy is going through a tough patch and you are being hurt by it. The cost of fuel has gone up. Food and other prices have followed it. Households and businesses struggle.

“Things seem anxious and uncertain. I understand the hardship you face. I wish there were other ways. But there is not. If there were, I would have taken that route as I came here to help not hurt the people and nation that I love”.