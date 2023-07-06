G5: PDP must not go down – Bode George

Chief Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to “those jumping ship” from the party to “calm down,” saying the party must not go down.

Chief George stated this in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday.

George urged aggrieved members of the PDP to stay put and resolve the party’s problems.

Recall that the G5 — an aggrieved faction of the party — met with President Bola Tinubu at the state house in Abuja a few weeks ago.

Similarly, former governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, and foremost member of the G5, had also met with the President several times.

The meetings have left the public with speculations that the members of the G5 were considering a defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the issue, George said PDP members “must never allow this party to crack up.”

He said, “We are still in court, and everyone still thinks they can win. Until the court decides who actually won the election, it will be a futile exercise trying to bring all sides together.

“In fact, I want to advise those who are jumping ship now to calm down because you can hear the APC leadership complain about the crack in the leaders of the party in the senate.

‘When you have a problem in your house, it is better to stay in that house and resolve the problem. There is nothing impossible to do if you have a fear of God.

“I want to appeal to all sides. Let us not allow this party to go down. We must never allow this party to crack up.”