FG popularising Nnamdi Kanu via continued detention, says Col Stan-Labo

…Urges Tinubu to dialogue with IPOB, other agitators

By Steve Oko

As the search for peace and national unity continues, a security expert, Col. Hassa Stan-Labo (rtd), has said that the Federal Government is making the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, more popular and a hero by keeping him perpetually behind the bars.

Retired Col. Stan-Labo who stated this on Wednesday while featuring on Arise Television, noted that Kanu’s heroism and followership have continued to swell as long as he remained incarcerated.

Kanu has remained in solitary confinement at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 following his extraordinary rendition after his abduction in Kenya.

Col. Stan-Labo who was reacting to the recent meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Service Chiefs, advocated the release of Kanu in compliance with court judgements, and for the sake of national unity and peace.

He said that the rising wave of insecurity in the South East would not abate if Kanu who is seen as a hero and victim of persecution remained in custody.

“Frankly speaking, further incarceration will only make him more and more relevant, only heightens the heroship over him. He is a hero now, whether we accept it or not. And we made him the hero.

“We have made him a hero in the South East. If he comes out now, he can contest governorship election in any of the states. Nobody will even ask him if he’s from the state.”

Col. Stan-Labo further urged President Tinubu to quickly engage IPOB members and other agitators for dialogue instead of using force on the like his predecessor.

He insisted that efforts should be made to reduce the tension in the South East by releasing Kanu, and initiating a reconciliatory move for national peace.

“One major priority area in the southeast, which I think will cool off a great deal of grouse, is for us to bring out Kanu; that gentleman, pull him out. Stop this incarceration.

“I know some of his pronouncements or maybe lines of his actions and so on were offensive to the Nigerian state, and there was need to take certain actions.

“But you see, Nigeria itself is a family; that’s my picture of Nigeria. When part of the family feel offended, as parents, as a father you sit the gentleman down or the child down and try to find out what the problems are.”

He maintained that only through honest discussions with those who feel aggrieved, would true peace be achieved.

“Can we start talking with Kanu? Can we start talking with IPOB? Can we start talking with other groups? I think a conversation with some of the groups will go a long way to addressing these issues.

“We must not apply the stick always, bring in the carrots sometimes, and let see the carrots and sticks diplomacy at play.

“I think we can do that, and if we do that, the situation in the South East will be greatly doused.”