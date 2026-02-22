By Steve Oko

Emotion heightened the weekend at Isama Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, when a 99-year-old community member, Mrs Serah Oparaocha, urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release to her the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, whom she described as her grandson, before her death.

This is as Kanu’s relatives have renewed call for his release following a solemn assembly and press briefing held at Ugwu Ugba, the ancestral village square in Afaraukwu, where community leaders deliberated on what they described as the “travails” of their son.

Addressing the assembly, the nonagenarian said she would want to behold Kanu again in the community before joining her ancestors.

She said, “Please tell the President to release my grandson, Nnamdi Kanu, so I can see him again before I meet my Creator,” she said. “If he does that, it will be a wonderful parting gift for me.”

Kanu’s relatives urged Tinubu to intervene on humanitarian grounds.

The clan comprising Etitinabu Na Ndagbo kindred said the prolonged incarceration of their son has traumatised his immediate family and plunged the entire community into emotional distress.

Kanu was arrested in 2021 after being apprehended in Kenya and forcibly returned to Nigeria.

On November 20, 2025, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment after finding him guilty on terrorism-related charges brought by the Federal Government.

Kanu has consistently maintained his innocence, insisting he was convicted under what he described as a nonexistent law.

The renewed call for his release followed a solemn assembly and press briefing held at Ugwu Ugba, the ancestral village square in Afaraukwu, where community leaders deliberated on what they described as the “travails” of their son.

Reading a communiqué, Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna said Kanu remained a cherished son of the land whose continued detention had caused untold emotional pain.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is our son. His continued incarceration has brought deep emotional distress to his immediate family and to our people at large,” he said.

Appealing directly to the President, Ogbonna added: “We call on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to listen to our plea and extend a hand of compassion by releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kenneth Okwu-Kanu.”

Other speakers, including Prof. Leo Obinna, Ikechukwu Ndubueze and Mrs Victoria Ngozi Orjinanta, described Kanu as peace-loving and law-abiding, questioning why others accused of similar offences, such as Sunday Igboho, among others, were not in custody while Kanu remained imprisoned.

They pledged that, if released, Kanu would continue to conduct himself as a law-abiding citizen, adding that his freedom would significantly contribute to peace and stability in the South-East.

The relatives also expressed appreciation to Abia State Governor Alex Otti, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and House of Representatives member Obi Aguocha for their sustained efforts toward securing Kanu’s release.

They appealed for what they termed a compassionate review of the case to allow Kanu reunite with his family and community.

The community urged the Federal Government to consider dialogue and reconciliation as pathways to enduring peace in the South-East.