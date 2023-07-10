BMJS holds annual thanksgiving service

It was celebration galore on Sunday 9th July 2023 as BMJS held her annual Thanksgiving Service for the graduating SS3 Students and JS3 students for successfully rounding off their Junior Certificate Examinations in preparation for migration to the Senior School.

The event which drew a large gathering of all segments of the school community, also served as a platform for Thanksgiving for the school Principal on the occasion of his collation as a Venerable/Archdeacon in the Diocese of Badagry, Anglican Communion.

Still in the mood of Thanksgiving,the retiring Vice Principal Admin,Mr Ambrose Itiolu danced before his Maker,having attained the Statutory retirement age of 60.

In his homily titled ,”My People Shall not be Ashamed” the Principal and Chaplain of the school, Ven Dr Bamidele Osunyomi urged the graduating students to desist from all social vices that might bring shame and disgrace to them.He also thanked God for His Grace upon the school for the numerous blessings recorded in the school this year.He acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the parents,staff and other stakeholders that resulted to great feats recorded in the school.

On hand to assist in the service were Ven Dr Eze Chukwuma,a visiting Priest and a parent of the outgoing SS3 student,as well as the in-house assisting Priests Rev Olusodo and Rev Agunbiade.