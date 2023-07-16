Being fashionable not same as being sexy, beautiful – Nseobong Akpan

By Ayo Onikoyi

According to the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beunique clothing line, Nseobong Akpan, a premium fashion brand in Nigeria, being fashionable has nothing to do with body shape and size. She made her thoughts known in a chat with Potpourri.

“It’s a popular belief that a fashionable woman is sexy and beautiful but what society accepts and sees as sexy and beautiful is the problem here. You can be any body shape and size and still be super fashionable. A well dressed woman is always sexy,” says Nseobong Akpan,

Quoting a fashion icon, Miuccia Prada she said, “ What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contact is so quick. Fashion is instant language.”

Drawing a correlation between fashion and beauty in view of our culture and tradition, she gave her candid opinion: “Well, in this country, you’re allowed to be sexy but not too sexy, covered but not too covered. Culture has just made us so extreme and judgmental, making it hard to decide on designs that appeal to everyone,” she said.

“For me, I think fashion is a form of saying who you are without having to introduce yourself. The way you appear matters a lot, it can quickly tell someone who you are and your personality, she added.

And she believes that beauty and sexiness can be magnified by appropriate fashion sense.

“They all work hand in hand, fashion accentuates these areas in way that the most fashionable you are brings out the beauty, style and sexiness in you, fashion accentuate them all. For me, less of following trends and knowing what fits the unique me and what I am comfortable in, being stylish in my true self is what defines my sense of style,” she said.

The Akwa Ibom lady runs Beunique full-time but has a substantial stake in real estate. She’s an entrepreneur and also a brand influencer with her brand as her major focus.