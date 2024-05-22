Police rescue abducted 2-year-old child, 11 market women in Kwara

File image.

By Demola Akinyemi

A combined team of security men in Kwara State rescued 12 people among whom was a two-year-old child from the kidnappers on Monday.

Vanguard gathered that the 11 market women, who went to Oke-Ode market in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State last Wednesday were waylaid and abducted at Oyi bridge in Yaaru/Olayinka village by kidnappers along Ajase-ipo/Oke-Ode road between 6p.m., and 7p.m., while they were returning from the market.

Sources hinted that the traders were from Offa, Yaaru in Kwara State and Ikirun in Osun State respectively.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, who confirmed the rescue operation to journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, said 12 persons, including a two-year-old child were rescued by the security team.

Toun said: “Eleven market women and a two-year-old child were rescued by the security team, which combed the forest in search of the kidnapped victims. All the victims have been rescued and released to their families.

“Some of those injured during the rescue operation were taken to the General Hospital, Share, Ifelodun council and have been discharged after the treatment.”

Also speaking on the incident, Coordinator of Kwara South Joint Community Security Watch, Olaitan Oyin-Zubair commended the joint security team for its efforts in rescuing all the people abducted by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

Oyin-Zubair said: “The gallantry and steadfastness of hunters/vigilante on the successful rescue of all abductees in last Wednesday’s kidnapping along Ajassepo/Okeode Rd by Oyi bridge between Yaru-Olayinka in Ifelodun council of the state is commendable.”