Edo guber: Oyofo, Alimikhena, Oghiadomhe, Omobayo mobilise for Ighodalo

Ighodalo

•PDP inaugurates LGA campaign c’tees

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—TOP leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State have started mobilising for the victory of the Governorship Candidate, Dr Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21 poll as the party inaugurated its local councils campaign committees across the state, yesterday.

PDP bigwigs who rallied support for Ighodalo and assured that he would win the election included Deputy Governor Godwin Omobayo; former Deputy Governor Mike Oghiadomhe, Senator Francis Alimikhena and Senator Victor Oyofo.

As part of its strategy to retain and consolidate its hold on Osadebey Avenue, the seat of power in Edo State, the leadership of the PDP inaugurated its campaign management committees in several local government areas of the state.

At Etsako Federal Constituency with three LGAs, Deputy Governor Omobayo said there was no going back on the party’s resolve to win the September 21 governorship election.

The committees were inaugurated at the PDP secretariats in Agenebode (Etsako East), Fugar (Etsako Central) and Auchi (Etsako West) and the ceremony attracted party leaders, members and supporters across Edo North.

Poll’s must win for PDP

Speaking with journalists shortly after the formal inauguration of the management committees, Omobayo said the idea was to cascade the PDP campaign mantra of continuity and consolidation to the people at the local, ward and unit levels across the 18 LGAs of the state.

“The concept of the committees is to ensure PDP has a formidable attack, midfield and defence of competent men and women to defeat the opposition parties and retain Osadebey Avenue.

The upcoming September 21 Edo governorship election is a must win for PDP in Edo North and the state in general.

“if the developmental strides of Governor Godwin Obaseki must be sustained, no efforts will be spared for the PDP to emerge victorious at the polls, we are determined to retain Osadebey Avenue,” he said.

The campaign management committee for Etsako East was inaugurated by Senator Alimikhena, Mike Oghiadomhe performed the inauguration of Etsako Central, while Senator Oyofo inaugurated Etsako West campaign committee.

In his remarks, Oghiadomhe, who doubles as leader of PDP Edo North Elders Council and member, National Board of Trustees, BoT, congratulated members of the campaign committees on their well-deserved appointment.

He charged members of the committees to work hard and carry everybody along in order to guarantee victory for the PDP.

On his part, Senator Oyofo appreciated Governor Obaseki for his wisdom to support the zoning of the governorship ticket to Edo Central for the purpose of equity and inclusivity, adding that the people of Edo North stood out firmly to lend their voices for Edo Central to produce Obaseki’s successor on the platform of the PDP.