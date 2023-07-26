A’Ibom Assembly clears all gov Eno’s commissioners, SA nominees

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly yesterday screened and cleared all the Commissioners and Special Adviser nominees forwarded to it by the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno for confirmation.

This followed the ratification of report of the committee on Judiciary, Human Rights & Public Petitions submitted to the House by the committee’s chairman Mr. Aniefiok Attah during Tuesday plenary.

Presenting his committee’s report on the floor of the house, Attah, who is the member representing Nsit Atai State constituency, said the nominees were screened in line with the relevant section of the constitution.

Attah explained that all the nominees were found to be men and women of proven integrity during the screening exercise and met the constitutional requirements for nomination as Commissioners and Special Adviser.

He, however, advised that in assigning portfolios to the nominees, that their experiences and academic qualifications be should be considered.

In his brief remarks, Speaker of the House, Mr. Udeme Otong lauded the State Governor for nominating those who will add value to his administration’s development agenda.

It could be recalled that Governor Umo Eno had on Thursday, July 20 and in line with the constitution forwarded 24 names for appointment to the office of Commissioners and Special Adviser to the state House of Assembly for ratification.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom citizen especially observers of happenings in the current administration, beginning to argue whether the Commissioners and Special Adviser would still be reappointed into their former offices.

Recall that retired Gen. Koko Essien is the only fresh hand that would be appointed into governor Eno’s cabinet.