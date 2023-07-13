Agenda for Tinubu as ECOWAS Chair

Barely a month after he was sworn in as Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu has been handed the mantle as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS. Coming so close to the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, this honour holds a special significance for Nigeria.

It simply means that our sub-region has recognised Nigeria as the genuine Big Brother and the Jerusalem/Mecca of West Africa and the continent. Nigeria’s place in the driving seat in the region is historically validated by the fact that ECOWAS was formed on May 28, 1975 in Lagos, the former Nigerian capital.

Also, its secretariat is in Abuja, our Federal Capital Territory, FCT. Nigeria’s leadership of West Africa and Africa is not a mere figurehead trifle. So much is expected from us. It is disappointing that we are not measuring up to this expectation.

We expect Tinubu’s tenure to accomplish the original ECOWAS vision of creating a thriving economic zone and integrated market in West Africa. We must see the European Union, EU, as a model.

Tinubu has already identified terrorism and the resurgence of military coups as some of the problems of the region. Let us also add the mass migrations to Europe and America, particularly the desperate migrations through the Sahara Desert. We also have the problem of armed and violent nomadic herdsmen causing a major security threat in Nigeria. We must re-examine the ECOWAS protocol on movement of people and goods and put a stop to nomadism. It is a major source of conflicts.

The common cause of these problems is bad governance. ECOWAS must, like their European counterparts, adopt a uniform set of governance principles that will help unleash the vast human and natural resources potentials of sister states.

Tackling poverty, unemployment, lack of access to basic necessities will gradually reduce terrorism and insecurity. Good governance and respect for constitutional rule in member-states will encourage our people to stay back and contribute to the growth of their countries.

A major source of failure of the ECOWAS is the continued strong attachment of member states to their colonial masters long after independence. This has crippled trade and the emergence of a common currency within the region. With a population of over 413 million which is not far behind that of the European Union nations (447 million), ECOWAS has the potential to create prosperity.

A Nigeria in shambles is another reason that ECOWAS is in shambles. A country in a situation of virtual failure cannot lead a regional economic community to success. Nigeria used to be the main guarantor of security and stability in the region but today Nigeria is finding it difficult to protect its own people.

The repair work must start in Nigeria. The ball is in Tinubu’s court.