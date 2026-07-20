FG denies rumours of Defence Minister Christopher Musa’s alleged resignation

Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (rtd)

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Federal Government has dismissed as false reports circulating on social media alleging that the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.), plans to resign from office.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Office of the Minister described the reports as “malicious” and “entirely fabricated,” urging the public to disregard them.

The statement, titled “False Rumour Regarding the Honourable Minister of Defence,” was signed by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde.

According to the statement, the office’s attention was drawn to online reports claiming that General Musa had expressed an intention to step down from his position.

“We wish to state unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms that these rumours are absolute falsehoods borne out of complete mischief,” the statement said.

It added that General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd.), OFR, remains fully focused on his responsibilities and committed to implementing the Federal Government’s national defence and security agenda.

The statement noted that the minister remains dedicated to overseeing the nation’s defence strategy and delivering on his mandate.

The government also urged members of the public and media organisations to verify information through official channels before publishing or sharing it.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard this fake news. We strongly advise media outlets and internet users to desist from spreading unverified information and to seek clarification from the office on matters concerning the Minister,” the statement added.

The Federal Government reiterated that the Defence Minister remains in office and continues to discharge his duties.