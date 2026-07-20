“The pain is immense,” says Messi of World Cup defeat

Argentina’s forward #10 Lionel Messi cries during the trophy ceremony at the end of the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Lionel Messi said on Monday that after Argentina’s World Cup final loss “the pain is immense and it’s going to take a long time for this wound to heal.”

“I’ll also hold on to all the good memories,” Messi wrote in Spanish on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself wearing his loser’s medal following the world champions’ extra-time loss to Spain. “Today it’s hard to appreciate what we achieved, but this squad reached two consecutive World Cup finals.”

“I’d also like to congratulate Spain on winning the tournament,” added the 39-year-old, who broke down in tears after the defeat.

In the knockout rounds, Argentina came from behind to beat Egypt and England and had to go to extra time to beat Cape Verde and Switzerland.

“With the matches we turned around by giving our all – matches that will remain in our memories forever – and with the support of an entire country, which, together with the hard work and effort of this squad, led us to once again be among the best in the world,” the Inter Miami forward wrote in the post.

Having scored eight goals during the tournament, Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as best player in the world, failed to make an impact in the final, much like his team, which was unable to pose a threat to a better-organised Spanish side.

At the World Cup, he has now lost two finals, in 2014 and 2026, and won one, in 2022, against France.

Argentinian media reported on Monday that Messi was not expected to make the trip back to Buenos Aires with most of the rest of the squad for what promises to be a subdued homecoming.

AFP