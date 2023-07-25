Adeleke appoints Saraki’s ex-aide, Omisore, 29 others as special advisers

Gov Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has appointed Bankola Omisore, a former Special Adviser to the ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as one of his new special advisers.

Aside from Omisore, the governor also appointed Olawale Rasheed and 28 others as special advisers on Tuesday.

He also appointed former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Caretaker Chairman and his Secretary, Dr Adekunle Akindele and Femi Carena, as well as a former local government chairman under the All Progressives Congress, APC, Sekinat Halid.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Rasheed on Tuesday, stated that of the 30 special advisers, ten are cabinet ranks, adding that the inauguration of the new aides will hold tomorrow, Wednesday at the Government Secretariat.

Other names on the list include Azeez Badmus, Mosudi Yakubu, Stephen Akanfe, Tunde Balogun, Eniola Odeniyi Muniru Raji, Goddey Olijeh, Seyi Babatunde and Kamoru Ajisafe

Also, the list has Sunday Komolafe, Tope Victor Anjorin, Oyebuade Rasheedat, Odelade Sarafat, Moji Omisore, Nurudeen Emiloju, Ropo Oyewole, Emiola Fakeye and Yemi Ayodele.

Hashim Abioye, Ajetunmobi Akinwale, Hawa Ahmed, Durojaiye Isaac, Adebimpe Koyi, Abiodun Olaniran and Adam Akintunde were also on the list.

The statement added that portfolios are to be assigned to the advisers after the inauguration.