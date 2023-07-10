37-year-old Teddus seeks N15m for urgent Kidney Transplant

By Chioma Obinna

A 37-YEAR-OLD Osuchukwu Ndubuisis Teddus has appealed to the general public to come to his rescue to raise the N15 million required for his urgent kidney transplant.

Teddus who hails from the Osuagwu family in Umuozuzu, Oboma, Ezinihitte LGA, Mbaise, Imo State, is battling with End Stage Kidney disease from presumed hypertensive nephrosclerosis, according to the doctors handling his case.

A medical report from Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre signed by a Consultant Nephrologist, Dr Shehu Yusuf explained that Teddus is currently placed on thrice-weekly hemodialysis and the fluid retention is gradually abating.

Yusuf who stated that Teddus and his donor are yet to complete their routine pre-transplant evaluation but initial investigations showed that their ABO blood groups match, added that although the patient has been on dialysis since presentation at the facility there has not been any appreciable improvement in his symptoms, especially body swelling.

Teddus, a Maritime engineer has been on contract jobs with several companies on ship operations and maintenance till he was knocked down by the disease.

Due to his illness, Teddus who has a wife and three children has been relieved of his duties.

Narrating their ordeals to Vanguard, his wife, Mrs Doris Osuchukwu, said Teddus who has been critically ill for over a year. According to her, he has been managing high blood pressure under doctors’ supervision till December 2021 when he started complaining of pains in his toes and knees swelling.

“The pains became so severe that he disembarked on 7th January 2022 to take proper medication, we went to Westcare hospital in Ejigbo, Lagos state, he was placed on medication, and the Orthopedic Consultant recommended surgery which we didn’t adhere to, we went to several hospitals for mediation to subside the pains and reduce the swollen but there was no improvement in all of the efforts. As a result of his condition, he could not meet up with the time frame given to him by his company, and he was sacked.

“We went to Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Lagos where he was tested for rheumatoid arthritis which prove negative. We managed the kneel problem for four months before he was diagnosed with high Urea and higher creatinine which we have been managing medically through different hospitals,” Doris explained.

In February 2023, he was diagnosed with stage five Chronic Kidney Disease.

According to the Nephrologist handling his case, his kidneys have been damaged and he needs an urgent Kidney Transplant.

Teddus was also referred to Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre. He has been placed on Intensive Dialysis to help stabilise him, he has not laid back in bed for five months as a result of constant choking because of excess fluid in his body.

Before he was transferred to Zenith Medical Kidney Centre, Teddus had 10 sessions of dialysis at Strong Tower Dialysis Centre in Okota, Lagos.

Teddus is seeking ₦15 million for an urgent life-saving kidney transplant.

“We have spent all we have. We are now living under the mercy of family and friends. But at this point, the estimated bill given to us for the kidney Transplant is beyond us, our family, and our friends that is why we are calling on the public to come to our aid.

“We are in dire need of financial assistance to help my husband in this journey of recovering his well-being,” Doris said amidst tears.

If you are touched by Teddus’s plight please call his wife on 08133303376, 07033196662 or send your donations to Account Number: 2061056787, Name: Osuchukwu Ndubuisi Teddus, Bank: UBA, Savings Account