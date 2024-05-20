ECOWAS parliament visits Emir of Kano

From left: Pfizer Country Manager, Nigeria/Cluster Lead, West Africa, Mr Olayinka Subair; Cluster Lead, Sub-Sahara Africa, Mr Rhulani Nhlaniki; Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero and Pfizer counsel, Chief Anthony Idigbe (SAN) during a visit to the Emir by KIRCT funders and trustees.

Members of the Sixth Legislature of the Parliament of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), on Monday, paid homage to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit is part of activities lined up for the Second Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, holding in Kano.

The Deputy Senate President and the Acting Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Sen. Barau Jibrin, led the delegation to the Emir’s Palace.

Parliamentarians from 12 countries including Nigeria, Benin Republic, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Cote D’Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana and Guinea are participating in the second extraordinary session of the parliament.

Other participating states are Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone and the Republic of Togo.

Barau told the royal father that Kano has been selected for the second extraordinary session to bring the ECOWAS Parliament closer to the people.

“This will bring the ECOWAS Parliament closer to the people at the grassroots. It will also create an avenue for interactions and business relations. The dream of our founding fathers is to unite us through ECOWAS.

“The emir is the custodian of our tradition and religion. We are here to seek for his blessings and register our respect for the emirate and the emir.

“Your Royal Highness, we also want to seek for your prayers for the event to be successful,” he said..

Responding, Bayero thanked the parliamentarians for the visit, and prayed for the successful conduct of the session.

While commending the deputy senate president for facilitating the hosting of the session in Kano, Bayero enjoined the parliamentarians to explore business opportunities in the state.

He prayed for peace and stability in Nigeria and the entire West West African subregion.