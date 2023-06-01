Why we created innovative financial management platform – Onyinye Oguego

By Rita Okoye

Profits by Mystash, an innovative financial management platform designed to empower businesses and individuals to effectively manage their finances has successfully been launched.

According to the Co-founder, Onyinye Oguego, Profits by Mystash has a wide range of features and a user-friendly interface, as it aims to simplify financial tasks and provide valuable insights to make informed financial decisions.

“The Profits App serves as Bank Account Creation. It allows business owners to create dedicated bank accounts to streamline financial operations. Its feature also enables businesses to easily receive payments from customers and manage their cash flow efficiently. Some other features achievable with the App include Active Budgeting, Automatic Funds Splitting, Dollar Savings, Transaction Logs (for point of sale and payment confirmation), Dollar-Based Transactions, Locked Savings and Interests,” she stated.

Onyinye Oguego, further noted that Profits by Mystash is continuously evolving and has an exciting pipeline of upcoming features.

This, she said, includes enhanced locked savings options, additional interest-earning opportunities, and other financial tools to support users in achieving their financial objectives.

Some benefits of Profits by MyStash are:

Financial Management Made Simple: Say goodbye to the hassle of managing multiple bank accounts. Profit allows business owners to effortlessly create dedicated accounts, receive payments seamlessly, and gain real-time visibility into their cash flow. At last, managing finances becomes a breeze, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on what matters most – growing their business.

Active Budgeting for Smart Decision-Making: Profits offers robust budgeting tools that bring financial clarity to business owners. Set budgets, track expenses, and gain valuable insights into financial health, all within a single platform. With this active budgeting feature, entrepreneurs make informed decisions that drive growth and propel their businesses forward.

Intelligent Funds Splitting: Profits simplifies fund distribution, automatically splitting funds for different purposes. From allocating a portion of your revenue to taxes, savings, and operational expenses, Profits streamlines the process, giving you peace of mind and more time to focus on growing your business.

Unlocking Global Opportunities: Profits is not just limited to local transactions. It empowers business owners to embrace international markets by offering dollar savings and hassle-free offshore transactions. Seamlessly handle international payments, protect against currency fluctuations, and explore new markets, all while minimizing the complexities typically associated with global transactions.

“Profits is designed to cater to the needs of businesses and individuals alike, providing a comprehensive suite of financial management tools. By leveraging the app’s features, users can gain better control over their finances, optimize cash flow, save in stable currencies, and make well-informed financial decisions. Whether it’s budgeting, savings, or international transactions, Profits empowers users to take charge of their financial journey with ease and confidence,” she added.

If you are a business owner who wants to embrace simplicity, clarity, and growth to maximize the full potential of your business finances then sign up for Profits today at and embark on a financial journey that will reshape your business’s future.