We’ll fund, complete ongoing projects — Oborevwori 

Oborevwori

…Inspects Ughelli-Asaba Road dualisation project

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Monday, inspected Sectors ‘A’ and ‘C’ of the Ughelli-Asaba Road dualisation project, reiterating the preparedness of his administration to fund ongoing projects in the state to ensure their early completion.

Speaking with newsmen at the Emevor axis of Sector ‘A’ of the project, Oborevwori said: “The contractor has assured us that the 42.5km Sector A would be completed within 18 months as long as we continue paying their certificates regularly.”

Saying that the road was key to the Isoko people and all Deltans, the governor noted that “The road

is very important to us and we want it completed as soon as possible, hence it is the first inspection l am carrying out since I assumed office as Governor.

“This is the road I usually pass and I want you to keep to your promise. I appreciate the youths and people of Isoko for their support. The Isoko people are peace-loving people; they want the project all of us want the project too so it’s very key to us as a state and I will be coming from time to time to see the work being done.

“We will continue to encourage the contractors to make sure they utilise the time to finish the dual carriageway before the rain starts.

If they have any certificate and we are satisfied with the work done we will pay as long as we have the money.”

In his remarks, former Special Project Director, Sector ‘A’ of the project, Chief Sunny Onuesoke expressed satisfaction with the work done.