We will not fail Nigerians, Abbas, Kalu vow

…We came to build, unite old path generations will take-Tinubu

…as Reps’ speaker, deputy visit First Lady

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu have pledged the commitment of the 10th National Assembly to work for the general good of all Nigerians, vow not to fail them.

Leading a delegation of members of the House including his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu in a thank-you visit to the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, for the support given to them in the build- up to their election as the presiding officers of the 10th House, Abbas said that the parliament will give all the necessary support to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to realize its mandate.



He said: “This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history.



“Today is a very historic day. We have come to thank you for your support. We were here before to seek your support and prayers. Here we are today; we have won. It was through your collective efforts—Mr. President, yourself, governors and all the other stakeholders.



“We have emerged in an unprecedented manner—353 out of 359 voted for me. It has never happened in our history. Our leadership is a leadership for all Nigerians.



“This is your leadership. We’ll collaborate and partner, particularly in one area that you requested last time, which is to carry the women along.”



Abbas also said the 10th House would ensure that gender-based bills being passed by the 9th Assembly but not signed into law were reconsidered and passed by the 10th House.



In her remarks, the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu congratulated the Speaker and his deputy on their victory, saying that the administration will work again.

“We didn’t come out to play. We came out to build and unite the old path that generations will take. Nigeria deserves all that we can put to keep it back on its feet. We have a great Nation.



“Your victory, it’s God that did it because without God, even if we put all our strength, it won’t happen. By the grace of God, we will work”, she said.



Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Kalu, said the visit was express gratitude to the First Lady for her support and assure the first family of their readiness to work with the Executive for the growth and development of Nigeria.



He said president Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife inspired and encouraged them before, during and after the contest for Speaker, stressing that he and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made the right choice by endorsing the current leadership of the National Assembly.



“We want to pledge again. We won’t fail you. What happened means stability had been given to this government. He has encouraged people who believe in his mission and vision”, Kalu said.



Also speaking during the visit, the chairman of the Joint Task – 10th Assembly, Hon. Usman Bello, whose forum ran the Abbas/Kalu Campaign, said as responsible and respectful individuals, they deemed it fit to visit the First Lady and thank her for the role she played in the emergence of the two Presiding Officers.



“We are here to say thank you to you for being supportive of your husband. Your Excellency, you are unique. The country is lucky to have you as the mother of the nation. You’re coming from the point of knowledge because you were with him when he was governor, you were in the National Assembly, and now you’re the mother of the nation.



“You have given us a lot of support for Tajudeen and Kalu to emerge. We also want you to thank our father, the father of the nation, for what he did to us. We want to reiterate our unflinching loyalty to the President and the country. We know you’d advise him from the point of knowledge to make the country better”, he said.