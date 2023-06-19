Troops raid Katsina terrorist camp, kill 5, arrest bandit

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters killed five terrorists and arrested one of their notorious leaders when they raided their camps in Batsari and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State on Saturday.

Spokesman, Katsina State Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq, in a statement, yesterday, said the operation was led by the officers in charge of the C anti-kidnapping unit and Special Investigation Branch, SIB.

The combined team, according to Sadiq, raided and dislodged several camps of the suspected terrorists at Marake, Garin Yara, and Garin Labo villages, all in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

Also dislodged and raided was the camp of one notorious bandit leader, Audu Lankai, terrorising Jibia LGA and its environs.

Sadiq who gave the identity of the suspected terrorist arrested as Abubakar Idris, disclosed that 38 cows, 40 sheep and 65 goats were recovered in the course of the operation.

According to the Police spokesman, police operatives were still scanning the area for possible arrests of other members of the camp and/or the recovery of more exhibits even as the investigation was ongoing.

Sadiq on behalf of the command appealed to the good people of the state to always assist security agencies with vital information in their bid to decimate crime across the state.