Terrorists kill two, kidnap others in Katsina community

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Suspected terrorists killed at least two villagers and kidnapped a yet-to-be-determined number of persons in separate attacks on two communities in Katsina State early hours of Thursday.

According to a reliable source, the hoodlums who stormed the community in their numbers, shooting sporadically, also injured some residents in the attack

Early hours of the same day, another group of suspected terrorists reportedly attacked the Yahuza settlement in Fankama village, Faskari local government, where they killed one of the villagers, kidnapped three women and injured two others who are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

When contacted, the Katsina Police spokesperson, ASP Sadiq Abubakar promised to confirm the report but has not as at the time of filing this report.

Lately, communities in frontline local government areas of Katsina State have come under renewed attack since the reported mass exodus of suspected terrorists to the state from Zamfara.