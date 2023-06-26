Taraba gov suspends mining activities in state

Gov. Kefas

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, weekend, suspended all mining activities in the state, warning that the government would no longer tolerate the exploitation of local communities.

The governor, who signed an Executive Order suspending mining activities across the state, decried that the vast mineral resources of the state were being extracted without direct bearing on local communities.

According to him, “Over the years, we have witnessed a surge in mining activities, both legal and illegal, which have caused significant damage to our ecosystems. The unregulated extraction of minerals has led to deforestation, soil erosion, water pollution and loss of biodiversity. Our rivers have become contaminated, affecting the health of our people and jeopardising our agricultural activities.

“Illegal mining in particular, has become a cancer eating away at the very fabric of our society. It has led to the exploitation of our vulnerable communities, increased crime rates, and contributed to social unrest.

“The revenue that should have been channeled into public welfare and infrastructure development has been siphoned away, leaving our people in dire need. Therefore in the best interest of our state and its future generations, I am signing this executive order for the immediate suspension of all illegal mining and illegal mining activities in Taraba State.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is a necessary step to preserve our environment and ensure sustainable development. This executive order will serve as a strong message to those who have been engaging in illegal mining activities.

“We will no longer tolerate the wanton destruction of our natural resources and the exploitation of our people. Law enforcement agencies will be empowered to take strict action against anyone found in violation if this order.”