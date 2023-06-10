Soundtrack queen, Chimere Emejuobi turns a nurse in America

*Says: ‘I haven’t dumped my craft’

By Benjamin Njoku

Chimere Emejuobi, a popular gospel singer, who’s best known for doing the soundtracks for 2002 movie,” A Cry for Help”, “Warrior’s Heart”, “Love My Way”, “Comfort My Soul”, among others has said that she hasn’t dumped her craft as a singer. The sonorous singer relocated to America a few years back, where she went back to the classroom to train as a nurse.

In a WhatsApp chat with NollyNow, the Oforola, Imo State-born singer reaffirmed her passion for singing and acting, adding “I’m still into soundtracks business.”

Emejuobi said she’s currently training as a registered nurse in America as well as pursuing her singing and acting career. “I’m into healthcare trying my best to care and show empathy to the people that need it,” she said.

Speaking further, Emejuobi said, while she missed Nollywood, she has done a couple of movies in America that still keep her in touch with the industry back home. As a matter of fact, she’s due to be honoured later next month in Atlanta by the organizers of D’CEM awards. According to her, “They are honouring me for my contributions and achievements in the Nigerian entertainment industry.”

Emejuobi began her musical career as a back-up singer before she later transformed as a soundtrack producer for movies. One of her best soundtracks was “A Cry for Help”, containing such songs as “ Confidence”, “Only You is God” and others.