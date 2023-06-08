SGF: Nigerians will benefit from Akume’s experience – Northern Elders

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has extended its hand of congratulations to Senator George Akume on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

NEF in a statement by its Director General, Prof. Doknan Sheni, said Akume’s appointment will afford Nigerians the opportunity to benefit from his vast experience.

The statement read: “On behalf of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), I congratulate you on your appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

“The NEF fondly remembers your contributions to its numerous previous activities and rates you as a true Pan Nigerian. Your appointment to the position of SGF will again give Nigerians from North and South the opportunity to benefit from your vast experience.

“As you assume this exalted National Position, we wish you God’s guidance and wisdom.”