Rema visits Barca players during training, gets customised jersey

By Efosa Taiwo

Nigerian music sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has pulled up at FC Barcelona training facility to pay a special visit to the club’s stars.

The “Calm Down” crooner took to his Twitter page on Thursday to share his exhilarating experience in the company of some Barcelona stars.

In one of the images he shared, Rema could be seen posing alongside Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie and Alejandro Balde.

He was presented with a customised Barcelona jersey as part of the warm reception he received from the club staff.

Taking to his Twitter account, Rema captioned the post, saying,

“Pulled up to see my brothers in training 👊🏾⚽️ @FCBarcelona_es.”