Preparing students for global education is my priority — Akere

An educationist and Director of JSAY Prevarsity, Mrs. Olajumoke Akere, has restated her commitment to raising African students for global education and competence.

Akere said this during a virtual press briefing held recently to announce JSAY Prevarsity Prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learners Award 2023 for outstanding achievements in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Information Technology.

Cambridge Learners Award 2023 is to celebrate and recognize the success of high-performing Cambridge learners and the partner schools that have exemplified Equality Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) and Child Protection policies.

According to her, strengthening global education and competence is vital for students to thrive in a rapidly changing world and for societies to progress without leaving anyone behind.

She said that Nigeria and Africa have much to gain from growing openness and connectivity, and much to lose from rising inequalities and radicalism, children need not only the skills to be competitive and ready for a new world of work but more importantly they also need to develop the capacity to analyze and understand global and intercultural issues.

Akere posited further that twenty-first-century students live in an interconnected, diverse, and rapidly changing world. Young people’s lives have been shaped by emerging economic, digital, cultural, demographic, and environmental forces, thus providing platforms that will help in increasing their knowledge, and exposing them to global education is imperative in a changing world.

She noted that JSAY is a post-secondary institution established in 2007 out of a burning desire to see young people succeed all around.

“We incorporate academic teaching, mentorship, and counseling, all toward helping them achieve their future set goals.

“We believe in the future of our students enough to invest in every aspect of their lives. Since inception, we have trained hundreds of students within and outside of Nigeria to develope their set goals. Many of our students are studying in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and many institutions of repute all around the world.

“Our mission is to serve the nation and the world by providing quality education to groom young people for a successful life. We are able to help students achieve their personal goals through a partnership of willing students and dedicated teachers.

“JSAY PREVARSITY offers maximum support to her students. This is seen in our crop of highly skilled and qualified teachers who are abreast with best practices in delivering the Cambridge curriculum. We offer support to our students in and out of class so as to effectively care for all that affect their well-being. Our team of staff, state of the art facilities all function to give our students the advantage they need for outstanding achievement.

Akere highlighted that it is important to note that the transition from secondary school or high school as it has been called at other clime is very crucial and parents must see an important phase of their life.

“Preparation is important in anything you want to embark on. When you prepare for anything and opportunity presents itself, success is inevitable. You don’t know the future. One of the things is to prepare for excellence in tertiary education. Some of the many students who come from our programme, are ready mentally, socially, personally, academically, and mature for whatever will be presented to them in the university, and that is why many of our students excel and come out with First Class.

“University is working over for our learners, and are better than students who go to the university directly. Our students have been exposed to a mini-campus experience as they are exposed to diverse things coupled with academic activities and they are ready to fly when they get to university anywhere in the world,” Akere said.

In her words, the Registrar of JSAY Prevarsity, Geeta Vasandanni said that JSAY is an educational institution that focuses on helping young people succeed and have global relevance. We stand tall as a premier college dedicated to providing exceptional education and shaping the future of students.

She said that by providing coaching and guidance and providing the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed, we enhance students’ professional skills. We have been awarded on several occasions by Cambridge which is a testament to our dedication, capacity, and commitment to our students so they can achieve their goals.

“Our students are celebrated all over the world. We won several awards in three different categories, they are not small to encourage everyone, especially secondary school leavers who cut across and have questions to answer about their next steps in life.”