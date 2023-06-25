Osun pilgrims in Saudi protest over poor welfare

…We working on the situation – Pilgrim welfare board

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State’s pilgrims in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj at the weekend protested against poor feeding provided by the state organisers in the holy land.

The protesters were seen in a viral video rejecting food dinner brought to their hotel in Madinah, shouting that the quality does not correspond to the fees they were charged.

A pilgrim who spoke with Vanguard via WhatsApp video on Sunday, Adekunle Abdulrauf, disclosed that since the last three weeks they arrived in Madinah they have not enjoyed any quality meal.

“What really prompted the protest include the fact that food vendors were no longer allowed to come into the camp ans we were left without option.

“Another major catalyst is the death of two pilgrims from the state. Some people believed it has connection to the quality of meals they were served since they arrived the holy land”, he said.

Another female pilgrimage who identified herself as Laitan said though the accomodation provided the contingent is okay but the meals were of poor quality.

“We have been complaining for days and nobody listened, hence, the decision to protest after food vendors were no longer allowed to sell for us.

“We have been to other states camps, like Oyo and Lagos, some of us even get food from friends in those states. So, Nigeria delicacies and varieties are well available”, she said.

Reacting through a statement by the Administrative Secretary, Osun Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, ‘Bolaji Sanni on Sunday, said the board have put motion in place to address the situation.

“Consequent upon this development, a meeting was held this afternoon to appraise the situation and determine the root cause of the problem with the aim of finding a lasting solution to it. At the meeting were the State Government officials, some representatives of the Pilgrims, as well as the Head of Catering team for the Service Provider.

“The meeting discussed the lack of adequate local Yoruba delicacies in the food menu of the service provider and the need for its inclusion in subsequent meals. The meeting also discussed the possibility of changing the caterers if no improvement is noticed.

“It should, however, be noted that this problem is not peculiar to Osun State, and one can not rule out the possibility of fifth columnists blowing the situation out of control for obvious political reasons.

“The Management of the Osun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board is deeply committed to ensuring that its Pilgrims derive adequate value for their money, which has been exemplified with their smooth journey to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visitations to historical sites, securing an accommodation that is close to the Grand Mosque, constant availability of medical personnel at the Restaurant as well as relevant officials to attend to the needs of the Pilgrims”, it reads partly.