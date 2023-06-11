Nigerian men are wicked, cunning, says Sarah Martins

By Ayo Onikoyi

Angered by the plight of Nigerian baby mamas who are badly treated by the fathers of their children, in terms of child support, Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has described Nigerian men as wicked and cunning.

In a post that has since been taken down from her Instagram page, the actress implored the government to wade into child support issues between baby mamas and the fathers of their children.

“I think it’s high time the federal government of Nigeria puts child support into serious consideration and takes it extremely serious. A woman shouldn’t be chasing the father of her kids or kid up and down to take care of her children. It should be his responsibility,” she said.

“ Nigerian men are wicked and cunning. Why should a woman be the only one suffering for your kids the moment a breakup happens? If women abandon their children the very same way Nigerian men abandon their children, Nigeria will be filled with frustrated children who will eventually grow to become a nuisance in the country and automatically, it will definitely affect the country as a whole,” she added.

She made the post with a picture of Sophia Momodu, one of Davido’s baby mamas, who had earlier accused the singer of abdicating his responsibility to his daughter. But the actress was quick to point out the post was not meant to shade Davido and as a result, quickly pulled down the post.