NANS assures of credible transition process in Ogun JCC

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has given the assurance that it will conduct credible elections to fill the vacancies in the Ogun State Axis of the Joint Campus Committee, JCC, and has asked students in the axis to cooperate with the caretaker committee put in place to conduct the elections.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, NANS Ogun JCC, Comrade Adeogun Feyisetan, stated this yesterday in a statement.

Feyisetan, who is also the President of the Students Union Government of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, said he knows what students in the zone want and would not disappoint them.

He decried the attempt by some people to stay in office beyond the stipulated constitutional limits.

“I have consulted with some leaders who are more experienced than me and I am fully informed and aware of Article 15 Sub-Section 1 of NANS Constitution which talks about

NANS Year. NANS year shall be from the end of one convention to the end of the next convention and this shall be a maximum of fifteen (15) months. Which makes the decision for dissolution legitimate and valid. Therefore, I am taking up the task as directed by the national leadership of NANS.

“Once again, I salute the leadership dexterity and capacity of the Zonal Coordinator of the most ideological zone, Comr. Alao John for this commendable and swift action taken by his administration. In my opinion, it’s time to take a bow and let students have opportunity and experience to contest and win election, transition and change of hand is necessary for progress.

“Immediately after the Sallah break myself and all other members of the committee will quickly commence the process of transition which will bring about the emergence of new leaders to pilot the affairs of our prestigious organization (NANS Ogun Axis).

“I’ll also love to work with the outgoing JCC chairman to make this transition smooth and successful. I have personally spoken to heads of all law enforcement agencies and some members of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in the state about possible attempt by some elements to threaten, physically assault or attack some of my committee members over their appointment through this transition process. I have been duly assured that no one is above the law, some mechanism have been put in place and that anyone caught, threatening, assaulting or attacking any of my members will be made to face the law.”