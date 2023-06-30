Naira drops, exchanges at N769.25 to dollar

The Naira on Friday dropped against the dollar, exchanging at N769.25 at the investors and exporters window.

The Naira depreciated by 0.82 per cent when compared with N763 which it exchanged for the dollar before the Eid-el-Kabir holiday that began on June 28.

The open indicative rate closed at N758.52 to one dollar on Friday.

An exchange rate of N841 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N769.25.

A total of 263.45 million dollars was traded at the investors and exporters window on Friday.