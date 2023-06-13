Just in: Akinlade present as Ogun Gov Election Tribunal resumes sitting 

The deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in the March 18th general elections, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade is presently at the Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting at Isabo Abeokuta.

Akinlade arrived at the tribunal alongside the PDP state chairman, Alh. Sikirulahi Ogundele, the Party Secretary, Dr. Sunday Solarin, the Publicity Secretary, Akinloye Bankole, among other notable party officials.

The Tribunal resumed seating this morning after its inaugural session last week.

Details later…