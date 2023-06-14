IPMAN threatens to shut down  over Soludo’s plan to demolish filling stations for flyover

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has threatened to shut down all filling stations in Anambra State if Governor Chukwuma Soludo fails to pay adequate compensation to the owners of all the filling stations earmarked for demolition to make way for the planned flyover at Ekwulobia in Aguata local government area.

Thirteen filling stations and buildings housing banks were among several property already earmarked for demolition in the area following Soludo’s plan to construct the flyover and dual carriage way as part of his administration’s move to upgrade Ekwulobia town, which is the fourth largest commercial center in the state.

Many people whose businesses are located along the busy Nanka- Ekwulobia road have started removing their property as bulldozers are already at work.

The planned demolition informed the decision of IPMAN to hold an emergency meeting in Awka, during which the association demanded for the compensation for its affected members. Chairman of Enugu Depot of IPMAN, Mr Chinedu Anyaso said after the meeting that Anambra State government cannot just demolish people’s property without paying compensation.

Anyaso urged all members of IPMAN to be at alert, warning that if the state government goes ahead to demolish any of the 13 filling stations, all filling stations in the state will be shut down.

According to him,the filling stations are the main economic backbone of the affected families, adding that government cannot worsen the hardship for these families in the face of the hard time in the country.

He said: “If the state government demolishes these filling stations ,it will negatively affect the living standard of the affected families. Honestly, government must adequately pay compensation before demolition of the filling stations.

“We cannot fight the government, but we can withdraw our services to the public if the governor refuses to pay compensation before demolition of any of the filling stations. We must all stand by our members in that area as it could be anybody’s turn in future.

He explained that IPMAN had written several letters to the governor over the matter, regretting that government has not responded to any of them.

Anyaso also advised his members not sign any document from government without clearance from IPMAN.

Reacting on the IPMAN threat, the state Commissioner for Petroleum, Mr. Ifeanyi Ifeanya said the governor has the right to revoke any property for the overriding public interest.

He, however, assured that the state government would meet with the group for discussion, even as he described the matter as a legal issue which government lawyers must be involved in.