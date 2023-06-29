IGP mourns late CP David Akinremi

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has on behalf of the entire officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, commiserates with family, friends and loved ones on the sudden demise of retired Commissioner of Police, CP David Ajibola Akinremi.

A statement by the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejoni said “Late CP Akinremi was a distinguished and highly respected member of our law enforcement community, whose death occurred on Sunday 25th June 2023”

CP David Akinremi, who was appointed as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1986, served with unwavering dedication and made significant contributions to the safety and security of our country.

His commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting the rights of citizens, and maintaining peace within our communities was exemplary.

He was a former Commissioner of Police in charge of Taraba State, Head of the IGP X–Squad, and Deputy Force Secretary at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Until his demise, he was the Commander of the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun), appointed by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

While commiserating with the family, government, and good people of Ogun State, the Ag. Inspector-General of Police reiterated that the Force understands the magnitude of the loss and urge them to take solace in the Lord as death is what every soul will taste; and they should always count on the support from the wider police family during this difficult period.