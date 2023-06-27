I experienced hostile handover on May 29 – Otti

Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia state governor,Dr. Alex Otti has said that he experienced a very hostile handover on May 29, 2023, when he took over governance from his predecessor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu’s administration.



Otti , who stated this at Government House, Umuahia, while inaugurating a judicial panel of inquiry to recover government properties and funds allegedly looted during previous administrations in the state, lamented that the situation made it difficult for him to hit the ground running.



He stated that he assumed office blindly and below ground zero, alleging that he had discovered that the reason for noncooperation may have arisen from mischief from those who are in the custody of public properties and funds.



He said; “Let me reveal that this administration experienced a very hostile handover situation which made it very difficult for us to hit the ground running on the 29th of May, as we had anticipated. We, therefore, assumed office blindly and had to start practically from below ground zero. We are now discovering that the reason for the lack of cooperation might have arisen from widespread mischief by some of those who were given custody of our collective assets and welfare.”



“It gives me great pleasure to have you here today for the inauguration of this judicial panel of inquiry into the recovery of public assets. Ordinarily, the desire of this administration would have been to focus on the business of governance and the delivering of the dividend of democracy, without resorting to any form of inquiry into past deeds. Unfortunately, since our assumption of office, about a month ago, we have been inundated with complaints of unimaginable and large-scale malfeasance by very highly placed members of the past government and their patrons. We have also experienced unbridled looting and misuse of government properties and resources. Besides we have been experiencing difficulties in accessing government properties, which would usually be available to continue with the business of governance.



“As of now, so many MDAs find it very difficult to perform their day-to-day duties. Even public schools were not spared as part of their lands have been converted to private use.



“It is for the foregoing reasons that we came to the conclusion that it would amount to being insensitive and reckless and encouraging bad behaviour, if our administration did not listen to the yearnings of those who elected us, by looking into their complaints.



“The government decided therefore to set up this Judicial Panel of Inquiry to ensure the recovery of government funds and properties.”



He listed the the terms of reference to the panel of inquiry to include;” To receive and examine complaints and memoranda from individuals and corporate entities on the looting and or conversion of Government Properties, funds and related matters and where necessary make recommendations to the government for remedial measures or any other measures as appropriate.



“Examine and ascertain whether government moveable and immovable assets and funds or part of it have been illegally acquired,occupied,converted to private use and identify the persons responsible and further make recommendations for recovery and appropriate sanctions.



“Ascertain the extent of allocation and revocation of land in Abia State from May 2015 – May 2023 and determine the propriety of such allocation and revocation.



Review the award and execution of contracts from May 2015 to May 2023 and ascertain if they were in conformity with extant laws.



“To investigate any other matter incidental or related to the foregoing terms of reference and make recommendations to the government based on their findings.”



The Governor further directed the panel to perform its work expeditiously and urged the public to support them with any information that will help in the recovery of looted government properties and funds.

Otti also noted that the setting up the panel should be a guide to office holders that when they have served out their tenure, the same standards would be used to judge them and urged them not to be found wanting.