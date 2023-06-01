Heirs Life calls for applications for essay competition 

By Rosemary Iwunze

Heirs Life Assurance, HLA, has announced the commencement of the second edition of its nationwide essay competition, Heirs Life Essay Championship, following the widespread success of the inaugural edition.

This year’s championship targets junior secondary students across Nigeria, promising to reward the winner with N2million in scholarship and N500,000 worth of educational materials for the winner’s school, among other consolation prizes.

Students are expected to write and submit a 500-word essay on the topic, “My Dream Career”. Entries close on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Speaking on the commencement of the 2nd edition of the Essay Championship, the Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Life Assurance, Ifesinachi Okpagu, stated: “The first edition of the championship was a resounding success as students across the country responded positively to the essay prompt.

‘‘The quality of essays received was remarkable, and we were humbled by the dreams and aspirations of our young ones. With the relaunch of this second edition, Heirs Life reiterates its commitment to improving lives, especially families, and by extension, children across the country.”