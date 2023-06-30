Hakim Ziyech’s move to Saudi Arabia collapses

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has seen his potential £8 million move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr fall through after concerns were raised following the discovery of a knee problem during his medical.

The Moroccan winger was on the verge of a lucrative move that would have seen him link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

But the nature of the issue, according to Daily Mail, makes the possibility of the deal being resurrected remote and leaves his future uncertain with Chelsea keen on seeing him depart.

Ziyech remains surplus to requirements at Chelsea with this deal marking his second failed transfer from Stamford Bridge following the collapse of a prospective January loan move to PSG.

On that occasion Chelsea failed to complete the paperwork on his potential move to PSG before the deadline.

Ziyech, who was signed for £33m from Ajax in 2020, played 24 times last season but the majority of his appearances came off the bench.

The 30-year-old still has two years left on his contract, in what has been an underwhelming spell with the Blues.