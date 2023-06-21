The establishment of the National Quality Council (NQC) to promote enhanced development, harmonization and rationalization of Nigeria’s Quality Infrastructure is part of measures put in place by the Federal Government to tackle and mitigate the constant rejection of Nigeria’s export products in the international market which has become an emergency.

Chairman and Chief Executive of the NQC, Osita Aboloma, who stated this in Abuja, explained that the various legs of the quality infrastructure, namely standards development, metrology, conformity assessment and accreditation require urgent harmonization and rationalization.



These, he said, would ensure cost effectiveness and efficiency in support of the acceptance of Nigeria’s export products around the world.



Corroborating the position of the Director General, National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, that 70 percent of Nigeria’s food exports are rejected in Europe and America, Aboloma stated that sanitary and phytosanitary requirements are some of the key issues to be surmounted to avoid the constant rejects.



Aboloma alluded to a recent Vanguard Newspaper report of Nigerians shipping goods to Ghana for certification to enhance export value as being unacceptable, stressing that the solution lies in accelerated development, rationalization and harmonization of the Nation’s quality infrastructure for optimum value addition.



He stressed the need for greater synergy amongst organizations and institutions in the public and private sectors, hosting the National Quality Infrastructure as well as greater awareness creation for operators along the export value chain.



According to him, the Council was created to implement the letters and spirit of the approved Nigerian National Quality Policy (NNQP) document which provides for efficient and effective management of regulatory responsibilities to achieve protection of society and the environment as well as transparent and reliable state-regulatory systems, devoid of bureaucratic vagaries.



Others he said, include the provision of a supportive National Quality Infrastructure (NQI), which consists of Standards, Metrology, Accreditation and Conformity Assessment Services that must be acceptable globally to enhance the competitiveness of products and services made in Nigeria.