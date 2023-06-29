Economic Tension: Nigeria may explode if … — Ooni warns

By Adeola Badru

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has implored Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu on his decision to remove fuel subsidy, which resulted in the hike in prices of goods and services in the country, saying this is the only way to advert the looming explosion.

He made the plea in Ibadan while speaking with Vanguard on the current economic tension in the country.

He described President Tinubu as a decisive leader that is ready to serve the nation with his depth of knowledge and experience.

He said: “Tinubu is a very decisive leader. I want to implore everybody, especially the youths of this country, to be patient with him. He is very focused; God has blessed him.

“In everything that he has been doing, he has been very consistent over the last 30 years and it is now for him to give back to the country.

“We should keep praying for him everyday. The President is getting stronger, wiser and his public rating keeps going up.

“I am very positive his going to be the best president ever produced in Nigeria,” Ogunwusi said.

He advised the President not to waste time in tackling the challenges confronting the country as a man of action that he was known to be.

The Ooni also averred that as the country just transited to another civilian government, it’s best for all hands to be on deck regardless of affiliations, as the election had gone and governance and putting Nigeria on the right path to greatness should be a collective effort.

“There is no reason to waste time looking back; all we have is today and the future. Now is the time to embrace our diversity and uniqueness.

“We may differ in opinions and approaches to achieving a better Nigeria, but we all want a nation we can be proud of.

“Let us come together to support the vision of our President for a new Nigeria,” the Ooni stressed.