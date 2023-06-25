DJ Charlie Shee changes the game with two singles, “Amen”, “Party Scatter”

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of Nigeria’s high-flying Disc Jockeys, Charles Akinbobola popularly known as DJ Charlie Shee continues to prove that DJs are not bystanders in the music industry but big time players.

The DJ is currently shutting down the airwaves with two collaborative songs titled “Amen” and “Party Scatter” that are enjoying massive airplay both within and outside the country.

Charlie Shee, who is the head DJ of the Lagos State owned Eko FM is also a regular on Max FM, another leading radio station with listeners in Lagos and the FCT. His latest musical exploit is “Amen”, a hip-hop collaboration with Bryan and Junior Boy that is currently enjoying massive airplay across the country. The new song which is coming just a few weeks after the release of a chart-topping song “Party Scatter”, an audacious fusion of Amanpiano and Afro brands of music, is a collaborative work between DJ Charlie Shee and fast-growing singer, Arred.

DJ Charlie Shee proved his mettle recently in Frankfurt, Germany, at the Afro Fever event, where he performed alongside two Europe-based DJs. He is currently shutting down the Nigeria airwaves with two collaborative songs that are enjoying massive airplay both within and outside the country.

DJ Charlie Shee’s previous works and the current ones show he is a man who is not afraid of modifying trends or evolving his own. This is evident in his previous works which includes club “Do Dem Bad ” and “Everybody”.

His dexterity on the turntable which made him one of the very best in his trade was what attracted him to the award-winning duo, P-Square as their official DJ. His works and mixtapes are available on nearly all music streaming platforms.