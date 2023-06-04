Delta police arrest 6 for kidnapping, robbery

By Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

THE Delta State Police Command said, weekend, that it arrested six suspects for kidnapping and armed robbery, and recovered four motorcycles and a locally made single barrel gun from various operations.

A statement, yesterday, by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said the command was not resting in its fight to curb the activities of kidnappers and armed robbers in the state.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass has since promised that residents must sleep with their two eyes closed, and also ensure that the state was secured, so that residents and investors can go about their lawful businesses without fear.

According to him, “The command has recorded another breakthrough in the fight against crime and criminality, and they are highlighted below.

“On 15/5/2023, a victim (name withheld) of kidnapping/armed robbery reported at Ovwian Aladja Police station that he was intercepted by some suspected kidnappers, who abducted him and his wife and put them in the trunk of their car, drove them to an unknown destination, where they emptied his bank account through bank transfer before releasing them.”