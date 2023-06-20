Defective buildings: Traders lament as Lagos govt demolishes Alaba market

By Efe Onodjae

ANGRY reactions, yesterday, greeted the demolition of several buildings within the bustling Alaba International Market, in Ojo Local Government Area of the state, by the Lagos State government.

The demolition, which was carried out by the Lagos State Task Force, sparked outrage among traders in the market, who described the exercise as politically motivated and an attempt to force them out.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, last Friday, marked at least 17 buildings, considered to be in distress, for immediate demolition across the market.

Armed officials of the Task Force, who stormed the market around 11 am with bulldozers, cordoned off the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

While there were attempts by some angry traders to stop the Taskforce officials from carrying out the demolition exercise, the officials prevented passersby from capturing footage of the exercise.

Angry traders speak

One of the traders whose building was affected, Mr Ibano, insisted that his property was not among those initially marked for demolition by the task force.

He said: “My building was not marked for demolition, I just saw the task force officials who asked me to vacate my belongings from the building because they were about to commence the demolition. “Initially, the demolition had to have started from the Okokomaiko area, I was surprised the demolition started from my building even when it was not marked.”

Another trader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the ultimatum was too short adding that they were only informed of the demolition three days ago.

The trader said: “This act is not political but orchestrated to chase us away from our source of livelihood.”