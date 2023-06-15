Coalition hails Tinubu for swift impact on security

The Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ) has applauded President Bola Tinubu for immediately turning around the insecurity challenge in the country.

The Coalition said the impact of the President has been immediate, and evident in improved security of lives and properties.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, Dr. Uzah Thomas, the convener of the Coalition, said President Tinubu has taken drastic steps to restore peace in the nation.

He said: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s actions in the past few weeks are indicative of a passion for service as it is on record that he has held several meetings with service chiefs, including an official visit to the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Centre for Counter Insurgency Operations. We find these steps reassuring bearing in mind where we are coming from as a nation.

“It is also on record that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mandated all security agencies in the country to work in harmony by sharing intelligence through inter-agency collaborations toward achieving the overarching objective of peace and security of lives and properties. The lack of collaboration has been a major reason that allowed terrorists and criminal elements to have free runs in the land in the past.

“It is also on record that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has had cause to intervene in issues that would have been embarrassing to the country where he ordered the Department of State Security Service to vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Lagos State recently.

“The Coalition for Truth and Justice indeed identifies with the proactive ways President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has led the country. He has displayed statesmanship and a commitment to the ideals of our founding fathers in bequeathing to Nigerians the country of our dreams where peace and justice shall reign supreme.

“As stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, it is our firm conviction that the steps taken so far by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are indicative of his readiness to address the challenges bedeviling the country, not just in the security sector but all sectors of the economy. He has literally hit the ground running, and it is expected that in the weeks and months ahead, Nigerians will come to terms with his passion and commitment to setting the country on a sound footing. “

Uzah, therefore, warned non-state actors who are hell-bent on destabilizing the country to rethink.

He added that President Tinubu is passionate about Nigeria, and this much he has exhibited in his actions and firmness since he was sworn in as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Coalition for Truth and Justice, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rally support for this administration.