3 children, one other killed in US elementary school shooting

Four people including three children were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in the northwestern US state of Oregon, US networks reported Thursday, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.
CBS News said at least three children and one adult were killed at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend. CNN also reported a death toll of three children and one adult.
Police earlier told reporters that there were “multiple victims” including children, and that the shooter was also killed.
AFP
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