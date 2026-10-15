Omission of NDC candidates: INEC should fix this promptly – Dickson

Dickson

By Henry Umoru

Following the omission of some of its gubernatorial candidates ahead of the 2027 elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Seriake Dickson, said the party has taken adequate steps to address the cases of those whose names were not published by INEC a few days ago.

He urged INEC to urgently remedy the apparent omission, saying that affected candidates registered with the party before the statutory 21-day period required by law.

In a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday night, the former Bayelsa State governor said, “Our candidates and supporters are assured that the party has been working diligently and has taken adequate steps to address the cases of those whose names were not published by INEC a few days ago.

“All affected candidates registered with the party before the statutory 21-day period required by law.

“We urge INEC to remedy this apparent omission promptly. From the Presidential election to the State Houses of Assembly, the NDC has fielded qualified candidates who emerged through a rigorous and painstaking screening process. We are confident that INEC will correct this omission without delay.”

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the present 10th Senate added, “In the meantime, consultations, town hall meetings, mobilisation, and campaigns should continue unabated in all states and constituencies.

“We will continue to fight without giving up until we are victorious. NDC all the way.”