DSS denies arresting Emefiele

Soni Daniel, Abuja

Against the background that the suspended Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele had been detained, the Department of State Services said on Saturday the top banker was not in its custody.

The Spokesman for the DSS Dr.Peter Afunanya, made the clarification in a mail to Vanguard.

Afunanya while responding to claims that the CBN Governor had been arrested by the secret police said: “Currently, Emefiele is not with the DSS”.

It will be recalled that the purported arrest of Emefiele shortly after being suspended from office by the President had been widely reported by some online media.

It is not clear whether he had been invited to appear before the DSS, which had earlier in the year wanted to move against him over undisclosed reasons.