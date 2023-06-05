49 suspected looters arrested in Kano – Police

By Bashir Bello

Operatives of Police in Kano on Monday said it has arrested not fewer than 49 suspected looters in connection with looting of properties of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge LGA, Kano.

It was gathered that the development was an aftermath of the ongoing demolition exercise embarked upon by the newly inaugurated Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf as youths in the state took advantage of the exercise to loot properties from the rubbles and other properties.

Recall that in the past few days the state has experienced demolition exercise by the Governor who vowed to recover all public lands allegedly sold out by the past administration.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson of Kano police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna said it received a distress call from a good samaritan about the activities of looters and that which led to their arrest.

According to him, “At about 2200hrs on Saturday, reports were received from good Samaritans that some hoodlums, hundreds in numbers were grouping and planning to loot properties of buildings/structures at Triumph Plaza, Fagge LGA, Kano.

“On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, directed the immediate deployments of teams of Operation Restore Peace to the scene, and the suspected looters were dispersed.

“Forty-nine (49) suspects were arrested and the following looted properties were recovered as follows; 3 Flash Doors, Flash Windows, 4 LG Air Conditioner, 8 Pieces of Polling Door Iron and Sixteen (16) Heavy Duty Hammer, etc.

“The investigation is in progress.

“The Commissioner of Police also advised parents and community leaders to talk to their wards/youths to desist from looting people’s properties as it is a clear case of mischief and theft which are punishable under the law,” SP Haruna however stated.