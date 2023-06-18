2023 AFCONQ: Super Eagles in Monrovia for three points — Peseiro

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has said his side will be going all out for three points when they take on Sierra Leone at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium, Monrovia on Sunday (today).

Peseiro’s side will look to seal a place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations when they square-off against the Leone Stars.

“We know the Sierra Leoneans are also ambitious, that they want to win the three points and enhance their chances. It is our business to show that we want the three points better to qualify for the Africa Cup, and we are prepared to do that,”Peseiro told thenff.com.

“We have to be at our very best.”

Nigeria currently occupy second position in Group A with nine points from four matches, a point behind Guinea Bissau, who have played five matches and reached the top following their defeat of Sao Tome on Wednesday.

A win for the Eagles willl hoist them back to the top of the group and confirm their participation at the 34th Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire next year.